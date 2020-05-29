Wiler, Martha A. (Marty)
1928 - 2020
Martha A. "Marty" Wiler, age 91, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital with her family at her side. She was born October 2, 1928 in Columbus, daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred (Cullen) Elk. Marty retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Co. after 27 years and then retired as secretary at Church of Our Lady following over 30 years of service. She is survived by her son, Herbie Wiler; grandsons, Zachary and Alexander; sister-in-law, Sheilda Elk; two nieces, Merry Lee and Julie; and nephew, Anthony; and many close friends. Besides her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James L. Wiler, daughter Melinda Ann Dailey and two brothers John and James Elk. She was a former member of Telephone Pioneers and Our Lady 's 50+ Club. Friends may call 11am-12noon Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 1573 Elaine Rd, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12Noon Wednesday. Rev Fr. William DeVille Celebrant. Interment to follow St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made c/o Schoedinger East Chapel to assist her family with funeral costs. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Marty's family. Arrangements By SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232.
1928 - 2020
Martha A. "Marty" Wiler, age 91, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital with her family at her side. She was born October 2, 1928 in Columbus, daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred (Cullen) Elk. Marty retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Co. after 27 years and then retired as secretary at Church of Our Lady following over 30 years of service. She is survived by her son, Herbie Wiler; grandsons, Zachary and Alexander; sister-in-law, Sheilda Elk; two nieces, Merry Lee and Julie; and nephew, Anthony; and many close friends. Besides her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James L. Wiler, daughter Melinda Ann Dailey and two brothers John and James Elk. She was a former member of Telephone Pioneers and Our Lady 's 50+ Club. Friends may call 11am-12noon Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 1573 Elaine Rd, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12Noon Wednesday. Rev Fr. William DeVille Celebrant. Interment to follow St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made c/o Schoedinger East Chapel to assist her family with funeral costs. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Marty's family. Arrangements By SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.