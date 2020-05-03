Brown, Martha
1938 - 2020
Martha Ellen Brown, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend to all, and woman of life-long devout faith passed away peacefully Friday, May 1, 2020, age 81, at home surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born November 4, 1938 in Elkins, WV to the late Odbert and Olive Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bobbie R. Brown. She is survived by three children: sons, Robert (Kim) and Michael (Mary) Brown; daughter, Regina Hall; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Justice of Florida, Mary Timberlake of Ohio, and Emily Sugg of Michigan. Her life and legacy are celebrated by her family, friends, and all who knew her. "Grieve not for me. My burdens are relieved. My suffering is ended. I am rejoicing wrapped in the arms of the Lord. Hallelujah!" Private Services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Associate Pastor Bobbie Smith of Potters House Church of God to officiate. Entombment to take place at Field of Honor, Canal Winchester, OH. www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2020.