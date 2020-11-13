1/
Martha C. Rist
1926 - 2020
Rist, Martha C.
1926 - 2020
Martha C. Rist, age 94, of Grove City, passed away November 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 24, 1926 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late William and Eloise Ingles. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Rist whom she married December 15, 1945, and her grandson Michael Hiles. She is survived by her children, Connie Schmidt, Ron (Karen) Rist, Marilyn (Eddie) Hardyman, Sheree (Greg) Keller and Ruth (Bob) Hiles; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren; her special neighbors, Angie and Bill. A private family visitation and funeral will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, with Rev Peter I. Ray officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Bethel Lutheran Church, 4501 Hoover Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123 in her memory. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
