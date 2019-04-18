|
Collins, Martha
1934 - 2019
Martha (Elleman) Collins, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in Seneca, South Carolina at the age of 84. Martha was a resident of Columbus from her birth in 1934 until September, 2018. Martha grew up in The Ohio State University community, graduated from Columbus North High School in 1952 and The Ohio State University in 1956. She had three "careers" throughout her life, as a teacher, in the insurance business, and, most importantly to her, as a loving wife and mother. Among many, many things, Martha will be remembered for her sharp wit and sense of humor, her wonderful cooking, and her love of Ohio State football. Martha is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donn; sons, Deen (Debi), Dayne, and Drew (Dianne). She was the proud grandmother of Garett, Makenna, Elizabeth, and Kaela; and dearly loved her nieces Judy Franklin (Jeff) and Sue Hersey (Jeff) and their families. She cherished her extended family as well, with grandchildren, Heath (Lorneal) and Taylor (Pat); and great grandchildren, Luke, Layla, and Oliver. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for this summer in Columbus. Details for this service will be posted on the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church website www.ualc.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019