Martha D. Gordon

Martha D. Gordon Obituary
Gordon, Martha D.
Martha D. Gordon, 71, of Westerville, passed on July 11, 2019. She was born on Oct. 18, 1947 in Princeton, WV to Chafe T. and Blanche M. (Hairston) Gordon JR who preceded her in death. She is survived by siblings, Chafe "Tim" (Rise") Gordon III, Nicole Gordon, Felecia Thompson. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231 with a funeral service starting at 11. Private burial will follow in Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Bible Church, 12239 Morse Rd SW, Pataskala, OH 43062.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019
