Reinhart, Martha D.

1929 - 2019

Martha Dodd Reinhart (aka Mommy/Mother/Grandma/Memaw/Mimi), formerly of Upper Arlington, passed away June 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marti Johnson (Steve), her brothers Lawrence, Paul and Albert Dodd, former husband Dr. Robert L. Reinhart and former daughter-in-law Chris Reinhart. She is survived by her sons, Harry (DeeAnn Bonelli), Bill (Cynthia) of Albuquerque; daughters, Mary Cloern (Alan) and Kathleen Dodd (Stephen); grandchildren, Joe (Kristy) and Zach Johnson, Kathleen Patrick, Ashley Cloern, Alex, Kate and Bobby Reinhart, Emily Dodd; and 3 great grandchildren, Clara and Charlotte Johnson and Skylar Patrick. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Ingrid Dodd. Martha leaves behind her faithful cat, Phoebe as well as her friends at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Dublin, where she lived for the last 2 years. Martha was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 15, 1929 to Albert and Mary Sheets Dodd. She graduated from The Ohio State University with her degree in education. She and Bob started their family while he was stationed as a Naval flight surgeon on Coronado Island in San Diego and Pensacola, Florida. Martha drove Harry and Billy from California to Florida in the family station wagon (no car seats back then) for Bob's next assignment in the Navy. Martha and Bob raised their 5 children on Essex Rd. in Upper Arlington. The Reinhart house was the center of activity as many large families were raised in that area, and in those days kids roamed the neighborhood freely and often ended up at the Reinhart house, day and night. No major accidents were ever recorded, but a few stitches were required as result of the family dog, Major, and pet monkey, Charlie. Martha taught elementary school for many years in Columbus Public Schools at Glenmont, Walden and Avalon elementary schools and retired after 33 years of teaching. Her former students sent her cards for many years after retirement. After retirement, Martha spent time with her grandchildren, and traveled the world on vacations, track meets, soccer tournaments, horse shows, and softball tournaments to watch them compete. She traveled and camped to Yosemite National Park, Mesa Verde, Disney World, and took several trips to Europe with her grandchildren, exploring the sites in Italy, Spain, Southern France and Monaco. She walked the volcano Mt. Etna post eruption in 2003. She loved the summer beach trips with her daughters to the Carolinas! Martha also spent many months in Albuquerque helping Bill and Cynthia with their children, and was the driver of a certain Volvo station wagon to many activities around town. Martha was proud to have jazzercised for over twenty years, as it allowed her to keep up with all of her grandchildren and their travels. Martha was a fun-loving, involved mother and grandmother, who will be in our hearts forever. A memorial service will be held at Discover Christian Church at 2900 Martin Rd., Dublin, OH 43017 on June 22, 2019. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM, with the service to follow. The family welcomes friends and family to join them following the service for refreshments. Location and directions will be available at the service. Rather than flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the American Juvenile Diabetes Association, (www.jdrf.org/donate/) or (www2.heart.org/). Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary