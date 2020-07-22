Dittoe, Martha E.

Martha E. Dittoe, 98, of Louisville, Kentucky, and formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1921 in Liberty Township, Ohio to the late Charles and Blanche (Carter) Struckman. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James "Jim" Dittoe and siblings Phil Struckman and Jean Grimm. Martha is survived by her children, James Michael Dittoe, Kathryn Anne Moore, Carol Elizabeth Taber; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6440 S High St, Lockbourne, OH 43137. All services will be private in Ohio. The family requests that contributions in Martha's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville.



