Stahl, Martha E.
1927 - 2019
Martha E. Stahl, age 92, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away April 7, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She grew up on a small family farm with her mom and dad and three sisters. Her dad passed away when she was 13 and her mom and sisters worked the farm with teams of horses before tractors came along. Her mother never remarried so it was the five of them living and working together. She met her lifelong love Martin Stahl in junior high school and they were together until his death last year at the age of 92. Martha was a wife, mother of three, and a teacher for 30 years. She followed Martin on his career journey that took them from the farm to Waynesfield, to Hilliard to Dayton to Lima and finally Grove City in 1968. She loved her family, her home, sewing, and gardening and had a deep and abiding faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Both she and Martin worked for many years as volunteers at the food pantry in Grove City. She was a wonderful cook and everyone looked forward to holidays at Grandma's for the delicious meals and especially the many wonderful desserts. She has touched many lives and will be missed by all of us. Martha retired as an enrichment teacher for Southwestern City Schools and was a member of Grove City United Methodist Church. Survivors include her children, Tom (Barbara) Stahl, Jim (Sue Ellen) Stahl and Connie (Dave) Wagner; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Pauline Ginther and Shirley (Bob) Weinberg. Friends may visit Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 AM until time of funeral at 11:30 AM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Carl Wiley officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Grove City United Methodist Church in her memory. Online guestbook may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019
