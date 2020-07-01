Wheeler, Martha Edgar
1923 - 2020
Martha Edgar Wheeler, age 96, died peacefully on June 30, 2020, at First Community Village, surrounded by her family. Martha was an alumna of The Ohio State University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She always believed in giving back to the community which had given so much to her and her family. She had been President of the YWCA Board, Women's Residential Chairman for United Way, Volunteer at Riverside Hospital, and active in her church holding leadership roles. In 1968, she and her husband went to Wheelock College in Boston, MA, where they started the Development Office. On returning to Columbus, she was on the Board of WOSU and helped start the Development Office there. When she and her husband moved to First Community Village, she became a devoted resident of the Village, serving on several committees, then becoming Mayor, and later serving on the Board of Directors. She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, who was her soul mate for 51 years, and her parents Evelyn and Raleigh Edgar, and sister Louise. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Carol) Wheeler of Washington, D.C.; and daughter, Karen (Doug) Smith of Annapolis, MD; four grandchildren, Brian (Caroline) Smith of Bethesda, MD, Colby (Shannon) Smith of Bryn Mawr, PA, Nicole (Melvin) McNamara of Alexandria, VA, and Max Wheeler of Washington, DC; and five great-grandchildren, Adney and Eton Smith, and Melvin, Hunter, and Skyler McNamara. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Charles T. and Martha E. Wheeler Fund of the Columbus Foundation, 1234 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.