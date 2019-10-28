|
Garlikov, Martha
1954 - 2019
Martha Garlikov, age 65, died Sunday, October 27, 2019. The daughter of Isabelle Rosen, Herman Weisberg and Emil Rosen. Martha is survived by David Garlikov, her husband of thirty-eight years; brother, Jonathan Weisberg; and several nieces and nephews. Martha was a loving soul and was loved by everyone who knew her. She got a lot of joy from musical theater, old movies and books. Martha always had a book or her iPad in front of her whenever she had five minutes, or sitting down for lunch. A gentle person who always had a kind word to say about everyone she met. Funeral services will be 1 PM Wednesday, October 30 at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Burial will follow at the New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8 PM at the Garlikov residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the OSU James Cancer Center www.cancer.osu.edu, or Congregation Agudas Achim, 2767 E. Broad St., Columbus. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019