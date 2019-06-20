|
|
Hubbard, Martha
1948 - 2019
Martha P. "Marty" (Oliver) Hubbard, age 71, of Reynoldsburg, quietly passed away surrounded by her loving family at home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Carlos Wayne Oliver and Lois (Barber) Oliver. She is also preceded in death by her grandson Talon. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Martha was a member of Church of the Redeemer United Methodist, McNaughten Road. She graduated from Brookhaven High School and attended the Ohio State University. She is survived by her loving husband, John Hubbard; two daughters, Renee (Mel) Tobe and Carolyn Hubbard; 3 grandchildren, Luke Hall, Trinity Tobe, and Jonathan Tobe. Her family will receive friends at a memorial gathering on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH from 2-4 p.m., with a time of family memories and remarks to be made at 2:15 p.m. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019