Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mother Angeline McCrory Manor
5199 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Mother Angeline McCrory Manor
5199 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Hunter


1934 - 2019
Martha Hunter Obituary
Hunter, Martha
1934 - 2019
Martha A. Hunter, age 85, longtime resident of Reynoldsburg, passed on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Kobacker House. Family will receive friends on Monday, September 23 from 11a.m.-12noon at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor, 5199 East Broad Street, Columbus. Funeral Service to follow at 12noon in the Chapel. Private interment. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. For complete obituary and to offer condolences visit www.egan-ryan.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
