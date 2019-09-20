|
Hunter, Martha
1934 - 2019
Martha A. Hunter, age 85, longtime resident of Reynoldsburg, passed on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Kobacker House. Family will receive friends on Monday, September 23 from 11a.m.-12noon at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor, 5199 East Broad Street, Columbus. Funeral Service to follow at 12noon in the Chapel. Private interment. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. For complete obituary and to offer condolences visit www.egan-ryan.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019