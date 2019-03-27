|
|
Terry, Martha Irene
1928 - 2019
Martha Irene Terry, age 90, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. Martha was born on August 9, 1928 in Temperanceville, OH to the late George and Emma (Ulrich) Gallagher. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas W. Terry, Jr. and her siblings, Mary Starr, Pearl Reischman, Joe Gallagher, Leola Brown and Wilfred Gallagher. Martha is survived by her sons; Thomas W. (Donna) Terry III and George W. (Nancy) Terry; grandchildren, Gabe Terry and Samantha (Dean) Bowles; great-grandchildren, Emma and Nikki Bowles. Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Private family inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Temperanceville, OH. In lieu of flowers, Martha's family asks that you make a memorial donation to the . Memorial messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019