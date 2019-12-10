Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Martha J. Ward


1927 - 2019
Martha J. Ward Obituary
Ward, Martha J.
1927 - 2019
Martha Jane Daft Ward (Ollam), 92, passed away on December 8, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1927, Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by her husband Byron W. Ward, father John L. Daft, mother Velva and step-father Marion Ollam, sisters Betty (Bill) McDonald, Virginia (John) Ollam. Survived by sons, Michael L. and Keith A. Ward; grandaughter, Cheryl (Chuck) Tolbert; grandsons, Greame and Tommy Tolbert, Todd Barlow (son of Keith); sister, Grace Gill; sister-in-law, Rutheda Piatt; several nieces and nephews. Graduate of Columbus Central High School, Class of 1947. Retired from City of Columbus, Park of Roses. Employed for several years at Sam's Club of Hilliard, OH where she delighted children and adults alike by dressing as Mrs. Santa at Christmas time. Enjoyed crafting, particularly knitting blankets for newborns at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Thanks to nurses and staff at Crown Point Care Center and Bella Care Hospice for their care and loving support. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Ohio . Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 11am Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
