Blakeman, Martha Jane
1927 - 2019
Martha Jane (Wiss) Blakeman, born September 20, 1927 in Chicago, IL., passed away September 8, 2019 at her home in Blacklick, OH. She grew up in Grandview, OH and attended St. Joseph Academy High School. Martha attended The Ohio State University and Nursing school in Louisville, KY, where she met her husband, Bill R. Blakeman. She was a member of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church since 1965. She is preceded in death by her husband, son Charles Blakeman. She is survived by her children, Robert (Amy Schneiderman) Blakeman, Alice Blakeman, and John Blakeman; granddaughter, Lauryn Shelby; sister, Margaret (Donnely) Thorton; and nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mathews Catholic the Apostle Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mathews the Apostle Catholic Church. Visit schoedinger.com to leave condolences or a memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019