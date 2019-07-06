Ludwig, Martha Jane

1929 - 2019

Martha "Jane" Ludwig, age 90, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Willow Brook Christian Village. She was born May 1, 1929 in Woodsfield, Ohio to the late William and Garnet (Swartzlander) Ludwig. She was preceded in death by her sisters Doris Jeffers and Loretta "Toots" Mann, and brothers Irvin Ludwig and Bill Ludwig. Jane is survived by her sister-in-law, Ida Belle Ludwig; nieces, Carolyn (Don) Kniesly, Susan (Barry) Orahood and Janet (Tim) Archer; and nephews, Stan (Nina) Ludwig, Dean (Jackie) Ludwig and Neal (Susie) Mann. Jane was a 1948 graduate of Woodsfield High School. She worked for the State of Ohio Bureau of Employment Services for 39 years and retired in 1987. Jane loved spending time with her family and going to Florida to visit her brother and sister-in-law. She enjoyed several trips and cruises with her friend, Shirley Cochran. Jane loved being outdoors and played several sports, including golf and bowling. She played fast pitch softball with her sister, "Toots", for the Shepherd Athletic Club in Columbus. Jane was an avid OSU Buckeyes fan. She moved to Willow Brook Christian Village in 2013, and appreciated the excellent care that she received from the staff at Willow Brook and from Heartland Hospice. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel 6699 North High Street Worthington, OH 43085. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Woodsfield, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to "Passages" at Willow Brook Christian Village 100 Willow Brook Way South Delaware, OH 43015 or to Heartland Hospice 685 Delaware Avenue/Suite 300 Marion, OH 43302. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or send condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 8, 2019