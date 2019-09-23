|
|
Blakeman, Martha Jean
1931 - 2019
Martha Jean Blakeman, age 88, of Lockbourne, passed away September 22, 2019 at her home. Member of Heritage Free Will Baptist Church. She served as a Missionary in New Guinea for 8 years and Lorado, Texas. Veteran who served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. Preceded in death by husband Glenn Blakeman, parents Arthur and Edra Waugh and mother Eva Waugh, step-son Robert Blakeman, step-daughter Bonnie Martin, brothers Jack Waugh and James Waugh, sister Judy Waugh. Survived by step-sons, David Blakeman and Sean (Gail) Blakeman; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Janet Wise (Bill Haywood), JoAnn (David) Willett, John (Patti) Waugh, and Jerry (Carla) Waugh; sister-in-law, Polly Waugh; many nieces and nephews; dear friends, Marcella Mounts, Rita Pulley, Beverly Stump, and Juanita Lambert. Family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019