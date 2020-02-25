The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Martha Jean Burk


1946 - 2020
Burk, Martha Jean
1946 - 2020
Martha Jean Burk, 73, was welcomed into the arms of her heavenly father on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born March 17, 1946 in Springfield, OH to the late Captain Billy Becker Burk and Gladys Bartens Burk. Martha is survived by her beloved sister, Sally Burk of Columbus. Martha attended Wilmington College in Wilmington, OH and became an elementary school teacher in 1969. She served in the USAF from 1970-1973, including a period of time in the Philippines. She was very instrumental in the educational programs at the Ohio Historical Society-Ohio Village as an interpreter and researcher. Martha volunteered in the Columbus area with the American Red Cross, COSI, and served on the board at the Gahanna Historical Society. She was instrumental in keeping the Gahanna historical log house open for school tours and all of those interested in Gahanna history. She also volunteered for the Chinese Son of Heaven exhibition and as a host for Ameri-Flora. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Springfield, and attended St. Luke in Gahanna where she was a greeter and host information person. Family will receive friends 5-7pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, and again Friday from 9-10AM at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4456 Morse Rd., Gahanna, where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 10AM with Pastor Steve Brown officiating. A graveside service with military honors will begin at 2pm at Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield, with Pastor John Pollock officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth-Kobacker House in Martha's memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
