Jones, Martha
1928 - 2019
Martha "Marty" Jones, age 90, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1928 to the late Harold and Grace Scherr in Columbus, OH. Marty is survived by son, Brian E. (Rita) Jones; granddaughter, Melody Jones; brother, Robert Scherr; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Grace) Jones; many loving cousins and family members. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years Edward W. Jones, brothers Harold L. Scherr, Jr. and Charles E. Scherr. Graveside service will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1pm at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, OH 43202. Friends may call at Vineyard Columbus, 6000 Cooper Rd., Westerville, OH 43081 park in the North Lot, Chapel Entrance on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4pm until time of memorial service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019