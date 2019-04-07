|
|
Kasson, Martha
1937 - 2019
Martha "Marty" Marie Kasson, age 81, of Pickerington, died April 6, 2019 at her home. She was born June 8, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul and Frances Buchmann. She was a graduate of Rosary High School. Marty was a devoted member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Catholic church since its inception. She was a servant of the Lord, and touched more lives than can be counted. Preceded in death by her sister, Edna Delores Buchmann; Marty is survived by her four children, Gregory Michael (Theresa) Kasson, Brian Joseph (Beth) Kasson, Kevin John Kasson, and Christina Marie (Christian) Miller; she was a proud grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Hildaguard (John) Daiber; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Friends may visit 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147 with a vigil service to take place at 7:45. A funeral mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147 with Fr. James Klima officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Those who wish may donate to St. Vincent De Paul, 197 E. Gay St. Columbus, Ohio, 43215, or Pregnancy Decision Health Center, 22 E. 17th Avenue, Columbus 43201, in Marty's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019