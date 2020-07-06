1/
Martha Klomparens
1951 - 2020
Martha Dale Klomparens, of Powell, died June 29, 2020 at the age of 68 after a brief, intense battle with cancer. Born in Lansing, Michigan on October 11, 1951, Martha possessed a subversive wit, a profound intellect, a deep knowledge of trivia, and a tenacious drive to diagnose and solve problems. She loved her friends deeply, and that loyalty and affection was returned to her in kind. The greatest love and friendship of her life was that which she shared with her husband of 45 years, Dick Klomparens, who was by her side to the very end. Martha is survived by her twin sister, Marsha (Chuck) Miller; brother, Ladd (Jeanette) Brainerd; son, Shawn (Julie) Klomparens; niece and nephew, Rikki and Zak Miller; and beloved grandchildren, Birch and Axel Klomparens. She was preceded in death by her parents Dick and Marjorie Brainerd. We are stunned and heartbroken by her passing. If conditions allow, a small memorial gathering may be held in the fall to coincide with her birthday. In the interim, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
