LeMaster, Martha
1926 - 2019
Martha Ruth LeMaster, age 93, passed away December 1, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio. She was a longtime member of Beechwold Christian Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James Le Master and sister Judith Staker. She is survived by her son, Steven (Millie) LeMaster; and daughter, Linda LeMaster; grandson, Kylie LeMaster; nephews, Mark (Laura) and Scott (Susan); great nephews, Brian (Kathryn), Joseph and Jonathan; great niece, Ashley; great great nephews, Memphis, Daniel and Nathan Staker. A memorial service will be held at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 4341 N. High St., Cols 43214, Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10am-12noon with memorial service starting at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Capitol City Hospice or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019