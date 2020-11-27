Yaus, Martha Lou

1941 - 2020

Martha L. Yaus, of Marysville, age 78, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 25 after waging a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Seymour, IN on December 21, 1941 to the late Douglas and Dorothy Gill. Martha was a career woman in addition to a homemaker and worked her entire life up until illness-related mobility issues prevented her from continuing at the age of 75. She worked in the medical billing field and retired from Medcomm Billing in 2018. She enjoyed bicycling, playing euchre, bowling, and dining out. She loved visiting and vacationing with family and friends. A huge basketball and football sports fan, she enjoyed watching HGTV and football, especially the Buckeyes, brought her more enjoyment. She spent many years as one of the patron saints of the Beavercreek Stars Youth Basketball Program along with ex-husband Terry Henley. The Beavercreek Stars Program nurtured many young players and traveled all over the Midwest for basketball tournaments, eventually snaring a world runner-up win for their Junior Pro basketball team in Puerto Rico. Martha was one of the keys that held the greater Beavercreek Stars family together, and with her ex-husband, built a home base for the team, Henley Hall, in Beavercreek Ohio. The program still continues today with an even larger number of travel basketball teams of different age groups (boys and girls) contributing to the community under parent-led leadership. Martha was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and aunt, as well as a devoted friend and coworker. Her heart of gold and stellar memory meant that she rarely forgot anyone's birthday or anniversary! She is survived by sons, Barron Henley (Jody) of Dublin, Troy Henley (Ruby) of Upper Arlington; grandchildren, Ariel, Alexis, Rylee, Liam, and Austin Henley; stepson, Joshua Yaus and his daughter, Kayla; sister, Nancy Ball (Vince) of Seymour, IN; sister-in-law, Janet Moore (Bo) of Gahanna; and many other amazing nieces, nephews, family, ex in-laws and friends. Final arrangements are being handled by Buckeye Cremation. There will be no service due to the Covid pandemic. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice, specifically to Loving Care of Marysville, who provided amazing care and comfort to Martha during her final days.



