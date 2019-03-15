Home

Timson Allen & Melroy Funeral Home
407 S. Main Street
Caledonia, OH 43314
(419) 845-2511
Martha Lyon Obituary
Lyon, Martha
Martha Marlene Lyon, age 84, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 7, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Martha graduated from Caledonia High School in 1952, from Mt. Carmel Hospital School of Nursing in 1955 and from The Ohio State University School of Nursing in 1973. She was a resident of Worthington, Ohio for many years and attended the United Methodist Church in Worthington. Martha was a retired nurse who worked at Riverside Methodist Hospital for 35 years. A Memorial Service for Martha will be held at the Church of Christ in Caledonia at 2P.M. March 23, 2019 with David Braxton officiating. A time of Fellowship will be observed immediately following the service until 5P.M. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019
