Payne, Martha M.
1933 - 2019
Martha M. Payne, age 86, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She is survived by her children, Paula (Craig Reilly) Payne, Jaye (April Charles) Payne, Terry (Becky) Payne, and Bonnie Patterson; grandson, R.J. Patterson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Harry J. Payne, siblings Lorenzo Christian, Delbert Christian, Marie Jaynes, David Christian, Charles Christian, James Christian, and Cordella Benedum. Funeral Service will be held 1:30 pm Monday, December 23, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, where family will receive friends from 11:30AM-1:30PM Monday. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Martha's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019