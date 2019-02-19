Matteson, Martha

Martha Louise Deever Matteson was born in Dayton, Ohio to Josephine Stoner Deever and Philip Otterbein Deever on September 4, 1942. During her childhood she lived in Brookville, Dayton, Cincinnati, and Westerville, Ohio, graduating from Westerville High School in 1960. Martha attended Otterbein College, graduating with a degree in education in 1964. In 1963, Martha married theological student Mervyn Matteson of Marion, Ohio and taught first grade in Dayton Public Schools for two years while he completed seminary. Together they served United Methodist churches across Ohio including Dayton (Fairview), Moline, Woodville, and Dayton (First). In 1984, Martha answered her own call into the ministry, graduating from Dayton's United Theological Seminary in 1987 with her Master's degree of Divinity, and served Broadway, Pataskala, and Deerfield United Methodist churches. In 1998, Martha was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. She was a steadfast and vital member of Maynard UMC, Columbus, in her retirement. Martha authored hundreds of haiku, which she published in 2010, Haiku From My Journey. She also authored a parenting book called Instructions Not Included. Over her life Martha was a vocal advocate for children, social justice, women clergy, and the LGBTQ community. Vehemently refusing to be defined or constrained by illness, she traveled to Venezuela, Guatemala, and Israel as well as annual trips to Wasaga Beach, Ontario. She died quietly in her home, and is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Mervyn Matteson; brothers, David (Sara) and Thomas (Brenda) Deever; her children, Mara (Jeff Scott), Miriam (Hector Garcia), Michael (Monica Gourdine), and Matthew (Yvette Sharp); grandchildren, Paris, AJ, and Maya Matteson and Samuel and Cecilia Garcia; four great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. A memorial service to celebrate Martha's life will be announced when details are finalized. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019