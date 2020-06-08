McBurney, Martha
1931 - 2020
Martha Marie Porterfield McBurney died on June 4, 2020 one week before her 89th birthday. She was born in St. Clairsville, Ohio June 11, 1931 to Glenn Alexander and Georgia Dean Hanson Porterfield. She was preceded in death by two infant brothers, Lyle and Kenneth, and her older brother Robert G. Porterfield. She married Robert Hart McBurney on August 18, 1951 and moved to Worthington, Ohio. A high school scholar and musician, Martha attended Ohio Wesleyan University before her marriage and graduated from Ohio State with a degree in Home Economics. Later she earned a Masters degree in Education at OSU. She taught home economics at Worthington High School for 25 years, and was the original Chief Cook for Worthington Field Studies, Inc. She widely traveled throughout the United States and Canada, and after retirement enjoyed many extended RV trips and vacations to Europe and Costa Rica. She was a member of the Worthington Presbyterian Church, the Worthington Women's Club, and resided in her final years at Wesley Glen Retirement Community. Along with Bob, her devoted husband of 68 years, she is survived by two daughters, Marcia Stutzman of Middletown, Maryland and Carol Boggs of Centerville, Ohio; two sons-in-law, John Boggs and Paul Stutzman; five grandchildren, Robert Boggs, Dannielle Boggs, Mara Stutzman, Alexander Stutzman, and Eric Stutzman; and a nephew, Kirke Porterfield of St.Clairsville. Her niece Pat McBurney Millett, Columbus, was a faithful visitor. Her family is especially grateful to Becky Ament of the Worthington Presbyterian Church and the care of Wesley Hospice. A celebration of life is planned for a future date when family and friends can gather. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave her family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.