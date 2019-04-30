|
McClure, Martha
On April 19, 2019, we lost the matriarch of the McClure clan, Martha Edge McClure, who passed away peacefully in Issaquah, Washington at 96 years young. When she passed, her husband, George, her children, Jeff McClure and Cathy Carothers, and her grandchildren, Kate and Ren Carothers and Laura McClure were all by her side providing loving support. Martha was born in Piqua, Ohio on October 18, 1922 to Ella Barker Edge and William Ward Edge. She spent her adolescent years with her family in Memphis and, as a result, became a true Southern gentlewoman, always impeccably dressed and with every hair in place. Martha lived her teenage years and much of her adult life as a resident of Upper Arlington. She was a graduate of the Upper Arlington High School Class of 1940 and went on to attend Ohio State University and join the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She loved to play all kinds of games and was an avid tennis player and golfer, superior bridge player and killer table tennis player. After raising her two children, she had a successful career as a real estate agent in Upper Arlington, and she embarked on a very extensive genealogic research project involving many generations of both her and her husband's ancestors. After George's retirement from Battelle Memorial Institute, they moved to Seattle to be close their daughter and her family. Since 2008, Martha and George lived at Timber Ridge in Issaquah. George and Martha were incredibly devoted to and in love with each other. They met 83 years ago in the 8th grade at Jones Junior High in Upper Arlington and married in 1948. April 24 was their 71st wedding anniversary. Martha loved George, her children and her grandchildren very much. She will be missed by her family and friends. We love you, Martha, rest in peace and we will see you soon. Martha was successfully cured of breast cancer in the 1980s. We suggest remembrances be sent to the in honor of Martha. Martha's ashes will be interred during a memorial service at the McClure Family gravesite at the Wooster, Ohio Cemetery in June 2019.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019