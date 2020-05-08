Martha McCormick
Martha Clair Thompson McCormick, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, leaving behind two sons, Robert E McCormick of Atlanta, Georgia, Landy L. McCormick of Ooltewah, Tennessee; wives, Jennifer French McCormick and Paula Kirkland McCormick; grandchildren, Rachel McCormick Cvorovic, Shannon McCormick, and Robert L. McCormick. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert W. and son Daniel S. McCormick. Born in Columbus on March 25,1924 to Harry D. and Erma Thompson she later graduated from Hamilton Township High School in 1942 and married Robert W. McCormick. Raising her family involved moving to locations in Ohio, Michigan and Florida before returning to Columbus. After retirement and returning to Florida Martha became an avid golfer in the Palm Harbor area, recording three holes in one. Upon the deaths of her husband and son in 2008, she moved to Ooltewah, Tennessee to be close to her remaining family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 12, 2020.
May 8, 2020
I have fond memories of Aunt Mart and Uncle Bob...so very sorry to hear she had passed...please accept my sincere condolences.
Yvonne
Family
May 8, 2020
Aunt Mary and Uncle Bob were wonderful people. They let me stay with them when I was in Florida and had car trouble. Was a good memory.
Pamela Cohen
