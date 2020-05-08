McCormick, Martha

Martha Clair Thompson McCormick, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, leaving behind two sons, Robert E McCormick of Atlanta, Georgia, Landy L. McCormick of Ooltewah, Tennessee; wives, Jennifer French McCormick and Paula Kirkland McCormick; grandchildren, Rachel McCormick Cvorovic, Shannon McCormick, and Robert L. McCormick. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert W. and son Daniel S. McCormick. Born in Columbus on March 25,1924 to Harry D. and Erma Thompson she later graduated from Hamilton Township High School in 1942 and married Robert W. McCormick. Raising her family involved moving to locations in Ohio, Michigan and Florida before returning to Columbus. After retirement and returning to Florida Martha became an avid golfer in the Palm Harbor area, recording three holes in one. Upon the deaths of her husband and son in 2008, she moved to Ooltewah, Tennessee to be close to her remaining family.



