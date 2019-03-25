|
|
McDaniel, Martha
1936 - 2019
Martha Ann McDaniel, age 83, of Columbus, died March 25, 2019 at Pickerington Rehab and Care. She was born March 18, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Maggie Belle Hunt. Preceded in death by her husband Lowe and her brothers Paul Hunt and Gerald Hunt. Martha is survived by her children, Cathy (Kurt) Kunce, Chuck (Gloria) McDaniel, Karen McDaniel, Mary (Kavin) Sturgill; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Betty) Hunt; "sister", Janet Jennings and family; nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may visit 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Road North, Pickerington, Ohio 43147, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Trent Spangler officiating. Interment at Madison Mills Cemetery will take place at a later date. Those who wish may donate to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange, Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231, in Martha's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019