Montgomery, Martha "Marty"
1943 - 2019
Martha L. "Marty" Montgomery, age 76, of Columbus, OH, passed away August 12, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. Registered Nurse at Grant Medical Center for 55 years. Graduate of Lima Senior High School, Lima, OH, Grant Hospital School of Nursing and Franklin University with a BA degree. Member of Lima Senior Alumni Assn., Grant School of Nursing Alumni Assn., Epsilon Sigma Alpha National Sorority and Cat Welfare Assn., where she volunteered for many years. Survived by her twin sister, Marcia Montgomery Dunlop of Bradenton, FL; niece, Karen (Dennis) Glassburn; great-nieces Kelly (Adam) Augspurger; great-nephews, Nick and Alex Glassburn; great-great nieces and nephews; best friend of 50 years, Ann (Don) Humphries. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Saturday 2-4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. Pastor Jim Augspurger, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cat Welfare.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019