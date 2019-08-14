Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha "Marty" Montgomery


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha "Marty" Montgomery Obituary
Montgomery, Martha "Marty"
1943 - 2019
Martha L. "Marty" Montgomery, age 76, of Columbus, OH, passed away August 12, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. Registered Nurse at Grant Medical Center for 55 years. Graduate of Lima Senior High School, Lima, OH, Grant Hospital School of Nursing and Franklin University with a BA degree. Member of Lima Senior Alumni Assn., Grant School of Nursing Alumni Assn., Epsilon Sigma Alpha National Sorority and Cat Welfare Assn., where she volunteered for many years. Survived by her twin sister, Marcia Montgomery Dunlop of Bradenton, FL; niece, Karen (Dennis) Glassburn; great-nieces Kelly (Adam) Augspurger; great-nephews, Nick and Alex Glassburn; great-great nieces and nephews; best friend of 50 years, Ann (Don) Humphries. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Saturday 2-4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. Pastor Jim Augspurger, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cat Welfare.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now