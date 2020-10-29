1/
Martha O'Neal
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Neal, Martha
1929 - 2020
Our beloved mother, Martha O'Neal passed away Oct 26. She was born June 4, 1929. Preceded in death by her beloved-husband Glenn ONeal. They were happily married for 57 years. She was one of the founders of New Albany Jaycees and a Girl Scout leader for 10 years. Survived by children, Marie of Newark, David (Carrolyn) of Oak Harbor, Patrick (Kris) of Marengo; grandson, Jacob ONeal (Maggie) of Heath; and great grandson, Riley O'Neal. She lived life fully, spoke kindly of everyone she met but most importantly she loved her family deeply. The family ask, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Central Ohio. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd. Westerville 11am-1pm Monday, November 2, where service will follow at 1pm with Rev. Brian Redman officiating. Interment at Maplewood Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved