O'Neal, Martha
1929 - 2020
Our beloved mother, Martha O'Neal passed away Oct 26. She was born June 4, 1929. Preceded in death by her beloved-husband Glenn ONeal. They were happily married for 57 years. She was one of the founders of New Albany Jaycees and a Girl Scout leader for 10 years. Survived by children, Marie of Newark, David (Carrolyn) of Oak Harbor, Patrick (Kris) of Marengo; grandson, Jacob ONeal (Maggie) of Heath; and great grandson, Riley O'Neal. She lived life fully, spoke kindly of everyone she met but most importantly she loved her family deeply. The family ask, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Central Ohio
. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd. Westerville 11am-1pm Monday, November 2, where service will follow at 1pm with Rev. Brian Redman officiating. Interment at Maplewood Cemetery.