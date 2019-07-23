The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Martha Passe


1926 - 2019
Dr. Martha E. Passe was born in New York City on September 16, 1926 and died in Columbus, Ohio on July 21, 2019. She is an Emeritus Assistant Professor from the English Department at The Ohio State University where she taught courses in Freshman English, American Literature and Technical Writing for more than 35 years. She received her B.A. (1946) and her M.A. (1947) both from New York University and her Ph.D. (1957) from The Ohio State University. She co-authored an anthology Readings in Technical Writing (1963) and also published articles on technical writing. She and her husband established a scholarship for disadvantaged students in The OSU School of Architecture. She is survived by her husband, Michael Passe to whom she was married for more than 72 years; he is an Emeritus Professor in The OSU School of Architecture. She is also survived by her niece, Helene E. Krauss (Robert) and close cousin, Matthew Goldstein (Ian). Other survivors include one grandnephew, five grand-nieces, one great-grandnephew and one great-grandniece. She is preceded by her nephew Mark H. Edelsberg and cousin Roslyn A. Schwartz. She is a sustaining member of Phi Beta Kappa, a member of Modern Language Association, and a charter member of the Society of Technical Writers and Editors. She is a life member of The OSU Alumni Association, a life member of OSU Retirees Association and a life member of The OSU Faculty Club. She and her husband are football fans, opera buffs and bridge addicts, all of which they enjoyed with other Ohio Staters. Dr. Passe has said, "Ohio State is family." Private burial, Union Cemetery. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 24, 2019
