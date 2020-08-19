Peck, Martha
1944 - 2020
Martha Jeanne Peck, 76, of New Albany, Ohio, passed away at St. Ann's Hospital on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born March 17, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Howard and Clarice Cox. Martha retired from Gahanna Public Schools as a middle school math and science teacher after many years. She was a longtime member of Stonybrook United Methodist Church in Gahanna. Martha met the love of her life, William Peck and the two of them were married 6 years later. Together, they enjoyed traveling, cruising the Caribbean, and boating in the Lake Erie Islands. Martha also loved working as a "Red Coat" at The Ohio State University's Ohio Stadium for 27 years and the Schottenstein Center for 22 years, watching and playing sports, completing puzzles and sudokus, and golfing. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and warm nature. Martha is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bill; her son, Brent (Abby) Peck of Blacklick, Ohio; her granddaughter, Bridget Peck of Blacklick, Ohio; her brothers, Howard (Annette) Cox of Huntsville, Alabama, and Roger (Norma, deceased) Cox of Baytown, Texas; sister, Caroline (Layne, deceased) Ratcliff of Anchorage, Alaska, and her twin sister, Mary (Curt) Simon of Dublin, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, from 4-7pm. Pastor Mary Jo Yeakel of Stonybrook United will be saying a few words during the visitation at 5pm. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Martha's name to the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, 460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
