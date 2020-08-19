1/1
Martha Peck
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peck, Martha
1944 - 2020
Martha Jeanne Peck, 76, of New Albany, Ohio, passed away at St. Ann's Hospital on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born March 17, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Howard and Clarice Cox. Martha retired from Gahanna Public Schools as a middle school math and science teacher after many years. She was a longtime member of Stonybrook United Methodist Church in Gahanna. Martha met the love of her life, William Peck and the two of them were married 6 years later. Together, they enjoyed traveling, cruising the Caribbean, and boating in the Lake Erie Islands. Martha also loved working as a "Red Coat" at The Ohio State University's Ohio Stadium for 27 years and the Schottenstein Center for 22 years, watching and playing sports, completing puzzles and sudokus, and golfing. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and warm nature. Martha is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bill; her son, Brent (Abby) Peck of Blacklick, Ohio; her granddaughter, Bridget Peck of Blacklick, Ohio; her brothers, Howard (Annette) Cox of Huntsville, Alabama, and Roger (Norma, deceased) Cox of Baytown, Texas; sister, Caroline (Layne, deceased) Ratcliff of Anchorage, Alaska, and her twin sister, Mary (Curt) Simon of Dublin, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, from 4-7pm. Pastor Mary Jo Yeakel of Stonybrook United will be saying a few words during the visitation at 5pm. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Martha's name to the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, 460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
05:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved