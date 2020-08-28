Randall, Martha
1931 - 2020
Martha Randall, age 88, of Upper Arlington, OH, passed away August 27, 2020. She was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 1931 to the late Catherine and Henry Wetzel. Martha graduated from South High School in 1949 and from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's Degree in 1953 and Master's Degree in Education in 1954. She married John G. Randall on June 11, 1960. Martha taught in Perrysburg, Ohio, Finneytown, Ohio and in Bexley, Ohio until she retired at the end of the 1990-1991 school year. Following retirement from teaching, she served as a docent at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for 20 years, and recently became Docent Emeritus. She was active in many organizations including The Women's Board of Pilot Dogs, proud supporter of Buckeye Ranch, Childhood League, The Columbus Museum of Art, The OSU Alumni Association, Franklin Park Conservatory, Save-the-Manatee Club, and World Wildlife Fund. Martha's love of travel took her all over the world. She made 4 trips to China where she saw her beloved pandas and climbed The Great Wall. She made 3 trips to Africa and enjoyed safaris and a hot air balloon ride over the savanna. She lived with families in Russia (2000) and Japan (2005). She made 2 trips to South America, where she explored Chile, Peru, Ecuador, the Amazon jungle and Galapagos. She traveled in Europe 6 times, and visited Mexico, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. An avid OSU football fan, she followed the Ohio State Buckeyes to Pasadena to see Rose Bowls, and to New Orleans to watch Sugar Bowls. She took many trips to New York City to see The David Letterman Show and Broadway productions. Martha was known for her sense of humor, her love of all animals, particularly pandas and gorillas, and for her devotion to Ohio State football. She was a favorite Kindergarten teacher at Maryland Avenue Elementary School in Bexley where a principal evaluated, "You have the best rapport I have ever seen between teacher and students. Your style is very you – intimate, positive, enthusiastic, caring, dynamic. When you are in front of a class of Kindergartners, it is pure magic." Martha was preceded in death by her husband John G. Randall, M.D. (5/18/12) and brother-in-law and wife Samuel and Marian Randall. She is survived by a niece and her husband, Karen and Rod Scott and their two children, Steven and Ava Scott; nephew and his wife, Brewster and Alison Randall and their two children, William and Benjamin Randall; and many dear friends. Martha requested that no services be held, but asked that you think of her when you visit the zoo. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium or to a favorite charity
