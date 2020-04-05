The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Ritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Ritz


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Martha Ritz Obituary
Ritz, Martha
1932 - 2020
Martha J. (Lilley) Ritz, age 88, a much-loved wife, mother, and aunt, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Due to the current restrictions, a Private Graveside Service will be held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated later, when conditions allow, at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, Hilliard. Memorial contributions, in memory of Martha, may be made to: Carriage Court of Grove City Memory Care, Mount Carmel Hospice, or St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to read full obituary, share a special memory, extend a condolence, watch her tribute video, or check on scheduled public services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now