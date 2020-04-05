|
|
Ritz, Martha
1932 - 2020
Martha J. (Lilley) Ritz, age 88, a much-loved wife, mother, and aunt, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Due to the current restrictions, a Private Graveside Service will be held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated later, when conditions allow, at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, Hilliard. Memorial contributions, in memory of Martha, may be made to: Carriage Court of Grove City Memory Care, Mount Carmel Hospice, or St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to read full obituary, share a special memory, extend a condolence, watch her tribute video, or check on scheduled public services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020