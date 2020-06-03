Robinson, Martha
1921 - 2020
Martha Jean Robinson (Grimm), 98, of Westerville, passed away June 1, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1921 to Fredrick M. Grimm and Cora Grimm (TerVeen) at home in Bellevue, Ohio. To read the full obituary and to share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.