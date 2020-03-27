|
Rodgers, Martha
Martha Ann Rodgers, passed away from natural causes at her home on March 24, 2020, at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by father Theodore Rodgers, mother Annabelle Rodgers and brother Harold "Doc" Rodgers. Martha enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafts, kittys, family gatherings, church, going on trips and her time at the local senior center. She was an Ohio Eastern Star member. Martha will be missed by her family and many friends. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020