MacDonell, Martha S.
Longtime Lima, Ohio arts advocate and visionary Martha Shorts MacDonell, 89, died peacefully on July 17, 2020. Martie was a force of nature in creating impactful community projects and showing compassion for others. Born November 4, 1930 to Richard Parker Shorts and Martha Wilhelm Berlin, she and beloved sister Barbara Forman grew up in Youngstown. She is survived by son, R. Parker MacDonell, Columbu); and daughter, Amy W. MacDonell (husband, Randall T. Shepard), Indianapolis; and grandchildren, Lindsey T. MacDonell, Martha MacDonell Shepard and Alexander D. MacDonell III, all of Columbus. Martie attributed her sense of leadership to the mentoring she received while at Denison University, from which she graduated in 1952. It was there she met Alexander D. MacDonell Jr. They married in 1953 and together worked tirelessly to improve Lima until Sandy died in 2018. Once her children were older, she earned a Masters of English Literature degree from Bowling Green State University.Martie created several Lima-based arts and community organizations which impacted thousands, including the Council for the Arts, American House and Common Threads. She was a central figure in creating and sustaining the Veterans Memorial Civic Convention Center as an important anchor in revitalizing downtown Lima.Martie received an honorary doctorate in the fine arts from Ohio Northern University and an Alumni Citation from Denison. She was named to the Ohio Women's Hall of Fame. Governor Bob Taft appointed Martie to the Ohio Arts Council, and she was elected to the board of the National Association of State Arts Agencies. The family will greet Martie's friends from the safety of their cars in the north courtyard at Market Street Presbyterian Church, 1100 W. Market St, Lima, Ohio on Wednesday, July 22 from 10am-noon and 2-4pm. Masks are requested. You may also post messages and stories at www.chiles-lamanfh.com
>. Services will be private and may be viewed at www.youtube.com
: Market St. Presbyterian Church, Lima, OH on or after July 24. Memorial contributions may be directed to ArtSpace Lima and the Lima Symphony Orchestra. Local arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services, Lima, OH.