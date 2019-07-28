|
|
Schwartz, Martha
1936 - 2019
Martha Ann Hedrick Schwartz, 82, died on Friday, July 26 after recent physical complications and dementia. From her birth in Logan, OH to her death, she nourished all people with her genuine warmth, acceptance, optimistic spirit, and willingness to help and love those around her. She always gave more than she received. In 1956, she married Franklin Hedrick and together they had three sons and two daughters; the late Stevie Hedrick and survivors Stan Hedrick, Dale Hedrick-Raines, Lori (John) Phillips and Jeff Hedrick. In 1964, Frank passed away. Her neighbor, Fay Schwartz, offered help with many projects and the two turned their friendship into a love relationship. He married her in 1967. Fay preceded her in death in 2013. Martha was the daughter of the late Evelyn and Roy Palmer of Groveport, OH. Additional survivors are her brother Neil (Eric) Palmer and sister-in-law Patricia Obert; grandchildren Kristin Raines Partee, Kaylee Phillips, Ryan Hedrick, Bryce Phillips, Nicholas (Morgan) Hedrick; great grandsons Tyson and Ian Partee; extended family and longtime friends. Martha was a hummer and enjoyed all kinds of music. She laughed often, but never at the expense of others. She especially enjoyed family gatherings with food, traveling, games, and watching her grandchildren play sports. Family will welcome friends 5-8pm on Tuesday, July 30 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH where a visitation will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 31 followed by a service at 11:00am. Interment at Obetz Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the or the Special Olympics. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com for full obituary and to share a memory of Martha.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 29, 2019