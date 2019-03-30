|
Thacker, Martha
1934 - 2019
Martha Ann Thacker, 84, passed away on March 27, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1934. Surviving family includes husband, Robert E., daughter, Brenda (Tim) Jones, son, Rob Thacker, grandchildren, Stacia Nickelwarth, Erik (Kayla) Thacker, great-grandson, Elijah Seward, sisters, Carolyn Richards, Sharon Hursey. She worked at Kilgores Tech Rubber and Gold Circle. Family will receive friends from 6-8pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Newcomer, NE Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. In lieu of flowers, plant a flower in your own yard in her memory. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019