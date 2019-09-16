|
Weger, Martha
Martha Weger, age 68, passed away September 12, 2019. She was born in Columbus on November 11, 1950, to the late Karl and Margaret Murphy. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Doris. She was a dedicated member of Christ the King Church and was loved by her cat, Ozzy, and by many friends from Panera. Martha was a genuine Anglophile and appreciated a good murder mystery novel. Friends may call Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 South High Street, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 p.m. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
