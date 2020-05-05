Willey, Martha
1932 - 2020
Martha Jean Willey, age 87, passed away on May 1, 2020 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. She was born in Tiffin, Ohio on June 13, 1932 to the late George Mirlton and J. Lucille (Griffin) Downs. Martha was loved and will be missed. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.