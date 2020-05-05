Martha Willey
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willey, Martha
1932 - 2020
Martha Jean Willey, age 87, passed away on May 1, 2020 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. She was born in Tiffin, Ohio on June 13, 1932 to the late George Mirlton and J. Lucille (Griffin) Downs. Martha was loved and will be missed. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved