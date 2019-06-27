|
Loy, Martha Wiseley
1931 - 2019
On Thursday, June 20, Martha Wiseley Loy, loving wife and mother, died peacefully at age 88. She was preceded by her husband David J Loy, parents Vera and Joe Wiseley, and her sister Margaret Randall. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Tom Worley), and John (Kathy Zid); and by her grandchildren, Pete and Kendra Worley; and Alex, Kristin, Eric, and Conor Loy; and by her great grandchild, Cora Maria Schleich (Kristin). Martha impacted many people and organizations in her work with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra Auxiliary, Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority National Office, and with her church, The First Congregational Church in Columbus, Ohio. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be directed to the Johannes Landscape Fund at the First Congregational Church, Columbus, Ohio. Martha will be interred at Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio at a private service. For complete obituary and service information please visit: www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019