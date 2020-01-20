Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
6440 S. High St.
Martha Wolf Obituary
Wolf, Martha
Martha A. Wolf, age 89, of Ashville, OH, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Preceded in death by sisters Cornelia Kerscher, Lucille Shaffer and Mary Margaret Wolf, brothers Roman, Joseph, Raymond, Robert, Victor and William Wolf. Survived by sisters, Marian and Helen Wolf, Ashville, OH; sister-in-law, Maxine Wolf, New Holland, OH; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 12pm Wednesday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. At Martha's request, there will be no viewing. Arrangements by the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020
