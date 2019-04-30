|
McLinn, Marthena
1974 - 2019
Marthena L. McLinn, age 71. Sunrise May 20, 1974 and Sunset April 26, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Apostolic Light House Temple, 2161 Lehner Road, 43224. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BROWN, BELL, MCCASKILL, MCLINN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019