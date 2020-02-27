Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:30 PM
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 E. Main St.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Adler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Adler


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Adler Obituary
Adler, Martin
1928 - 2020
Martin Adler, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away February 27, 2020 at age 91. He was preceded by his parents Albert and Hedwig (Katz) Adler. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Deborah) Adler of Bryn Mawr, PA, Barry (Syd) Adler of Columbus, Craig Adler of Boca Raton FL; grandchildren, Rebecca Adler (Andrew Warren), Amanda Adler (Daniel Stuckey), Alexa Adler (Charlie Morgan), Joshua Adler (Natalie) and Stephanie Zelaya (Henry); and great-grandchildren, Oliver, Eva, Juliet and Noah; and special friend, Melissa Dudley. Marty made friends with everyone he met and will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be at 12:30 PM Sunday, March 1 at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Burial will follow at the New Agudas Achim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online guestbook and live webcast at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -