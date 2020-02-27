|
Adler, Martin
1928 - 2020
Martin Adler, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away February 27, 2020 at age 91. He was preceded by his parents Albert and Hedwig (Katz) Adler. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Deborah) Adler of Bryn Mawr, PA, Barry (Syd) Adler of Columbus, Craig Adler of Boca Raton FL; grandchildren, Rebecca Adler (Andrew Warren), Amanda Adler (Daniel Stuckey), Alexa Adler (Charlie Morgan), Joshua Adler (Natalie) and Stephanie Zelaya (Henry); and great-grandchildren, Oliver, Eva, Juliet and Noah; and special friend, Melissa Dudley. Marty made friends with everyone he met and will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be at 12:30 PM Sunday, March 1 at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Burial will follow at the New Agudas Achim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online guestbook and live webcast at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020