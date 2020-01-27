|
|
Herrold, Martin
Martin T. "Marty" Herrold, 77, peacefully passed away in Groveport, Ohio on January 22, 2020. Martin was born August 17, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his mother Emma Jane Ball, father Martin Herrold, his first wife Janet Herrold and daughter Twila Arrington. Martin is survived by his best friend and wife, Donna Jean Herrold; sister, Suzy Cockey; children, Dwayne and Shelby Seeger; and Aunt and Uncle, Biff and Jenny Goldhardt. Martin has 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren that he dearly loved and enjoyed being a part of their lives. Martin was a Seaman in the United States Navy in 1958. He worked as a Truck driver for Miller's Beer Delivery and also worked for Borchers Carpet Cleaning Company for 30 years. He will be dearly missed by all and out of respect for his wishes no services or viewing will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service. Online condolences may be expressed at DayFuneralService.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020