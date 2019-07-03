|
|
Mitchell, Martin
1971 - 2019
Martin L. Mitchell, age 47. Sunrise September 13, 1971 and Sunset June 27, 2019. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at City of Grace Church, 3350 Allegheny Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the MITCHELL/FEATHERSTONE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 4, 2019