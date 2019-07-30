|
Nadler, Martin
Martin H. Nadler, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend peacefully passed away July 27, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital at the age of 90. He is survived by his children, Larry Nadler (Marjorie), Mark Nadler (Darcy), and Hal Nadler (Michelle); grandchildren, Jessica Connery (Patrick), Kellie, Cara, Graham, Joel, Scott and Samantha Nadler; and great-grandchildren, Claire and Madeleine Connery. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ellen Nadler, as well as his parents Irving and Anne Nadler and sister Horty Shaw. Martin was born November 30, 1928 in Manhattan, New York. He earned an accounting degree from Pace University and served as an accountant 2 years in the Army. He married the love of his life, Ellen Edelman Nadler June 28, 1953. He worked in retail throughout his life, starting with the family's Edelman Department Store, and later owned a batting cage franchise before retirement. Upon retirement, he relocated to Loveland, Ohio. He loved to give back to his community, and provided service to many organizations including being President and many other roles for Farmingdale Baseball, the Stan Musial Baseball League, President of the Farmingdale Youth Council, President of the Carrington Crossing Homeowners Association, and provided a great deal of service to local school districts. Martin, known as Marty to his friends, made friends wherever he went. He was an avid New York Rangers fan and a much beloved member of every community he belonged to. He was most proud of his family, and maintained close ties with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and leaves behind many fond memories. His family loves hearing the stories others tell about him. Graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati on Thursday, August 1 at 1 PM. Friends and family are invited to the Carrington Crossing Club House following the service. Memories and condolence messages may be shared with the family at the Weil Funeral Home web page: Weilfuneralhome.comNadler
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019